Accuver's latest XCAL XCAP tools enable users to test and optimize indoor and outdoor 5G NR NSA networks in FR1 (sub-6 GHz) and FR2 (mmWave) bands using Samsung S10 5G smartphone.

Accuver, a leader in 5G wireless test and measurement solutions, today announced that it has launched commercial field testing and data analysis tools for Samsung S10 5G smartphones.

Accuver provides a laptop-based tool (XCAL-M) and a handheld tool (XCAL-Solo) to give customers the full flexibility to conduct their testing. XCAL-M supports testing with four devices (LTE and 5G) and one network scanner, making it versatile for multi-device drive testing. XCAL-Solo supports one device and one network scanner, and it is designed for walk testing which is especially important for mmWave networks.

Both XCAL-M and XCAL-Solo tools support the following features:

Samsung S10 5G smartphone with Qualcomm X50 chipset and with Samsung Exynos chipset

enabling users to see LTE and 5G NR KPIs (including L1 throughput and PDCP throughput) and messages simultaneously in real time Beamforming measurement analysis

3GPP Release 15 specifications from June, September, and December 2018

Network scanner for FR1 and FR2 bands from PCTel (IBflex HBflex) and Rohde Schwarz (TSME6 TSMA6)

Rich 5G NR KPI information

Accuver also provides XCAP-M data analysis software that allows users to do detailed analyses, troubleshooting, and reporting of the 5G NR data collected with Samsung S10 5G. XCAP-M also supports QXDM logs, and it features correlation analysis between 4G and 5G by synchronizing time. XCAP-M presents a comprehensive view of 5G network/device performance through maps, tables, graphs, 5G NR signaling, L3 and packet messages, and beamforming KPIs. Some KPIs in L1 and L2 can even be analyzed per TTI level. Some examples of the KPIs presented by XCAP-M are as follows:

Serving Cell Beam Mgmt.

MAC BRS Report

ML1 Searcher Init Acquisition

ML1 Searcher Measurement

Tx Power Control Info

MAC LL1 CSF Info RSRP

MAC RACH MSG1 MSG4

MAC PD(U)SCH Info

PDCCH DCI Format Info

PD(U)SCH BLER Info

L1 L2 Throughput

RLC PDCP Statistics Summary

RRC NAS Signaling Analysis

"This product launch reinforces Accuver's commitment to be the first to reach new frontiers of wireless performance, innovation, value and trust," said Jinman Kim, VP of Sales for Advanced Products in Accuver Americas."We strive to give our customers the tools they need to test and optimize 5G NSA network in FR1 (sub-6 GHz) and FR2 (mmWave) frequency bands using the latest device in the market."

To see XCAL-M, XCAL-Solo, and XCAP-M tools, visit Accuver at 5G World in London on June 12-13, 2019. For more information, please see http://accuver.com/products/network-optimization/ or contact sales.accuver@accuver.com.

About Accuver

Accuver is a leading provider of wireless test and measurement solutions that optimize the performance and reliability of mobile networks. Working with all major network operators, infrastructure vendors, chipset manufacturers and wireless equipment OEMs, we measure, troubleshoot and optimize network performance and wireless service delivery. This involves a seamless blend of user insight, design innovation, software development, cutting-edge engineering, and support services.

