Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.06.2019 | 15:07
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, June 10

10 June 2019

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 May 2019 was 238.37 pence (30 April 2019: 225.56 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 May 2019 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc63.85.3%
FairFX Group plc42.823.1%
Northgate plc32.07.1%
STV Group plc21.714.5%
De La Rue plc20.46.2%
Leaf Clean Energy Co15.925.2%
Allied Minds plc8.84.6%
Board Intelligence Ltd*5.5*
GI Dynamics Inc.4.848.4%
Kenmare Resources plc3.21.4%
Total of ten largest shareholdings218.9
Other investments20.1
Cash and accruals-0.6
Total NAV238.4

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


