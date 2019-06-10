Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

10 June 2019



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 May 2019 was 238.37 pence (30 April 2019: 225.56 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 May 2019 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy plc 63.8 5.3% FairFX Group plc 42.8 23.1% Northgate plc 32.0 7.1% STV Group plc 21.7 14.5% De La Rue plc 20.4 6.2% Leaf Clean Energy Co 15.9 25.2% Allied Minds plc 8.8 4.6% Board Intelligence Ltd* 5.5 * GI Dynamics Inc. 4.8 48.4% Kenmare Resources plc 3.2 1.4% Total of ten largest shareholdings 218.9 Other investments 20.1 Cash and accruals -0.6 Total NAV 238.4

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080