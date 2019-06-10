Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific's CompuFlo(R) Epidural Instrument Featured in Multiple Abstracts at Euroanaesthesia 2019

Madrid hospital finds CompuFlo a reliable technique for blood patch procedures

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS) today shared the results of two research abstracts featuring the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument (CompuFlo) at Euroanesthesia 2019, Europe's largest annual event showcasing the latest knowledge in the field of anesthesia. The abstracts were presented during scientific poster sessions highlighting how CompuFlo's objective detection of tissue pressure makes challenging procedures with difficult patients more efficient and accelerates clinical competency for trainees.

CompuFlo found reliable for blood patch repairs

Researchers from Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, Spain shared a case report using CompuFlo for blood patch repairs after an accidental dural puncture in obstetric patients.

An accidental dural puncture is a known risk of epidural anesthesia and occurs when the needle accidentally punctures the dura, resulting in the leakage of cerebrospinal fluid. This can lead to severe headaches, pain and additional procedures for the patient, which can be costly to repair for both the patient and the hospital. A dural puncture is treated with an epidural blood patch that injects the patient's blood into the epidural space to repair the puncture.

In the La Paz case report, a dural puncture occurred using a traditional loss-of-resistance syringe during epidural space identification, which had been difficult with multiple attempts. CompuFlo identified the epidural space for the blood patch repair on the first attempt, avoiding the "false loss of resistance" associated with repeated punctures, and failed repairs. The abstract also concluded, "It is a safe technique that reduces the volume of saline or air administered, avoiding dilution of the blood inserted and the accumulation of saline. We think it is a reliable method to be used for blood patches."

CompuFlo improves trainee epidural success

The European School in Obstetric Anesthesia in Rome, Italy reported a study of 60 trainees, who have never performed an epidural block. Results showed Compuflo-assisted training reduced the number of attempts and made the procedure easier for inexperienced trainees. CompuFlo increased three-fold the chance to identify the ligamentum flavum at the first attempt during a simulator-assisted training module.

Sharon Smith, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing of Milestone Scientific, commented, "Feedback from ESA 2019 confirmed that CompuFlo's ability to identify a true loss of resistance can improve the efficacy of anesthesia, reduce complications and speed the procedure learning curve. CompuFlo adoption is poised to accelerate as more anesthesia providers learn that CompuFlo offers a proven alternative to the loss of resistance syringe and a new standard of care with a more reliable way to identify the epidural space."

About Euroanaesthesia 2019

Held June 1 - 3 in Vienna, Austria, Euroanaesthesia is Europe's largest annual event showcasing the latest news and innovations with medical experts active in the field of anesthesia, perioperative medicine, intensive care, emergency medicine and pain treatment. This international event gathers upwards of six thousand delegates from around the world.

About Milestone Scientific Inc

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a medical device company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

