EXCHANGE NOTICE, 10 JUNE 2019 SHARES CORRECTION TO ENDOMINES AB: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE Ratio corrected. The share of Endomines Ab is traded without right to share issue as of 11 June 2019. presuming that the General Meeting decides on the rights issue on 10 June 2019. Trading code: ENDOM ISIN code: SE0008294334 Orderbook id: 94144 Ratio: 3:4 (1 subscription right given for each share, 3 subscription rights entitles to subscribe for 4 shares) Subscription price: SEK 3,50 / share Subscription period: 14 June 2019 - 1 July 2019 Ex-date: 11 June 2019 Record date: 12 June 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ********************************************** TIEDOTE, 10.6.2019 OSAKKEET KORJAUS TIEDOTTEESEEN ENDOMINES AB: OIKEUS OSAKEANTIIN Merkintäsuhde korjattu. Endomines AB:n osake on kaupankäynnin kohteena ilman oikeutta osakeantiin 11.6.2019 alkaen edellyttäen, että yhtiökokous päättää merkintäoikeusannista 10.6.2019. Kaupankäyntitunnus: ENDOM ISIN-koodi: SE0008294334 id: 94144 Suhde: 3:4 (1 merkintäoikeus per osake, 3 merkintäoikeudella voi merkitä 4 osaketta) Merkintähinta: SEK 3,50 / osake Merkintäaika: 14.6.2019 - 1.7.2019 Irtoamispäivä: 11.6.2019 Täsmäytyspäivä: 12.6.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260