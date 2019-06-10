Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - Canadian Corporate Board Advisory Services ("CCBAS" or the "Company") is being launched in Canada today. The Company offers a range of cost-effective services including:

consulting on the best practices in board and corporate governance;

director recruitment;

outsourced recording and corporate secretarial services;

press release dissemination;

regulatory filing.

CCBAS works with public companies, especially small and mid-capitalization reporting issuers, those companies seeking to become reporting issuers by way of initial public offering and reverse take-over, trusts and private companies.

"I am excited about this new Company," said Jo-Anne Archibald, Chief Executive Officer and founder of CCBAS. CCBAS provides companies with another alternative for board governance consulting services. Jo-Anne's qualifications include having been for the past eight years the President of one of Canada's largest outsourced corporate secretarial firms, significant experience in investor relations, global retail shareholder relations and senior consumer packaged goods marketing with Nestlé Canada, Second Cup Coffee Co., Campbell's, and Loblaws.

Jo-Anne is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) from the Rotman School of Business, a Fellow (FCIS) of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA), and has a MBA from Western University's Ivey Business School and an H. BSc. from the University of Guelph.

As an active financially literate Corporate Director, Jo-Anne makes a tangible contribution to boards. She is very familiar with board proceedings, having been a Corporate Secretary and a Director for numerous private and public companies listed on the Toronto, New York and London stock exchanges.

About Canadian Corporate Board Advisory Services

CCBAS provides board advisory services to Canadian public issuers listed on the Toronto Stock exchange, the TSX Venture exchange, the CSE exchange, and the NEO exchange including inter-listed companies on the US and overseas exchanges. Services include consulting on the best practices in board and corporate governance, director recruitment, outsourced recording and corporate secretarial services, annual meeting planning, press release dissemination and regulatory filing to fulfill issuers' continuous disclosure obligations.

For further information, please visit www.CCBAS.ca

Contact Information:

Jo-Anne Archibald

CEO & Founder

Canadian Corporate Board Advisory Services

Phone: (416) 270 - 2991

Email: joannearchibald@CCBAS.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45419