Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - GreenStar Biosciences (CSE: GSTR) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Bethpage Capital, prior to a change of business. GreenStar is the owner of the property leases, brands and intellectual property of Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation Inc.

Cowlitz holds a Washington State marijuana processor license which allows it to process, dry, cure, package, and label useable marijuana, marijuana concentrates, and marijuana-infused products for sale at wholesale to marijuana processors and marijuana retailers in the State of Washington. Cowlitz is a top five producer and processor of cannabis in Washington and is the largest independent buyer of dried flower, producing over 200,000 pre-rolls monthly.

Currently, Cowlitz produces flower, dabs, pre-rolls, a full spectrum of cannabinoid powder, and infused joints under brand categories: "Dab Dudes", "Hi Guys" and "Cowlitz Gold". Cowlitz branded products are currently available in approximately 20% of the dispensaries in Washington State.

GreenStar has a joint venture agreement with Progressive Herbs, an Illinois-based agricultural technology company. Progressive and its affiliate, Aggressively Organic, are the owners of a proprietary technology for a sustainable, easy-to-use, inexpensive, productive growing system known as Micro Dendritic Pods. GreenStar and Progressive have formed Capri, LLC, for the purposes of producing, processing, marketing and distributing cannabis, hemp, medicinal and bio pharmaceutical products for consumption worldwide utilizing Progressive's proprietary technology.

Ralph Olson, CEO, stated: "We are thrilled with the listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and excited about pursing our acquisition strategy and expanding the operations of the company to additional US states. Our short term objectives are to support Cowlitz and assist its growth as a cannabis producer, processor and retailer as well as negotiate new intellectual property licensing arrangements with vertically integrated companies active in the Washington cannabis industry. We have already started executing this strategy as evidenced by our recent joint venture agreement with Progressive Herbs, Inc. and we continue to seek additional value creating opportunities for the Company. We look forward to continuing to implement our strategies to grow the company as well as profitability."

