sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,455 Euro		+0,013
+3,01 %
WKN: A1436T ISIN: CA38147L2066 Ticker-Symbol: 6NR2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD0,455+3,01 %