The "Fuel Cards in the UK 2018: Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fuel Cards in the UK 2018 is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in UK.

Total fleet card volumes rose by 2.2% in 2017 to total 3,977.2 million liters and producing continuous growth since 2013.

Scope

The total number of service stations in the UK declined by 0.6% to a total of 8,436 service stations in 2017. Over 32,000 new fuel cards were issued in 2017, totaling 3.2 million cards issued in the market.

Fuel card volumes will increase by 9.4% between 2018 and 2022, totaling 8.6 billion liters in 2022.

Key Topics Covered

Top Five Market Overview Market Overview Market Size Market Forecast Channel Share Market Shares Major Competitors Competitor Card Analysis Appendix

