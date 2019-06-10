Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest demand management solution for a CPG companyDuring the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to efficiently forecast sales and market potential. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's demand forecasting solution helped a CPG company to save millions in operational cost and achieve a 27% reduction in unfilled orders.

With increasing demand uncertainty and supply chain disruptions, demand forecasting is becoming important for companies operating in the CPG industry. Also, with the evolving customer demands and buying patterns, CPG companies are facing major challenges in positioning themselves in an evolving market place. Owing to such challenges, companies in the CPG industry are finding it imperative to leverage demand forecasting solutions to improve the efficiency of their supply chain, reduce forecast errors, and optimize inventory.

Mismatch in demand and supply planning can result in excessive inventory costs. With demand forecasting solution, businesses can proactively match supply with demand and optimize inventory.

The business challenge: The client is a CPG company based out of the Midwestern United States. The client's unstructured approach to demand management and inventory planning resulted in revenue losses for the company. Also, they were facing challenges in dealing with unexpected production changeovers and timely delivering products to customers. The client, therefore, wanted to optimize inventory, plan production, reduce stock-outs, and identify target stock levels to meet the future demand. With Infiniti's demand forecasting solution, the client also wanted to lower operational cost and efficiently forecast sales and market potential.

With a team of highly skilled market research professionals, we offer customized solutions that will help CPG companies to magnify their competitive advantage by reducing demand forecasting errors and efficiently forecasting future demands.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research followed a three-phased approach to help the client tackle the industry challenges. The approach involved establishing a baseline of data, analyzing industry trends, and analyzing the client's key competitors' stock supplies. With Infiniti's demand forecasting solution helped the client to make accurate predictions about future sales and allocate resources efficiently. Also, they were able to quickly adapt to market changes with a flexible inventory management system. Furthermore, with Infiniti's solution, the CPG company was able to save millions in operational cost, achieve a reduction in unfilled orders, and reduce obsolete stocks.

Infiniti's demand forecasting solution helped the client to:

Dynamically adapt to the market fluctuations and customer demands

Build a loyal customer base by ensuring timely delivery of products



Infiniti's demand forecasting solution offered predictive insights on:

Streamlining inventory activities and driving business efficiency

Reducing holding time in the warehouse and increasing turnover rates



