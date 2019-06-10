

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery chain Kroger Co. (KR) said it has issued a recall for three varieties of frozen berries due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.



The company is recalling Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley in 16 oz and 48 oz, as well as Private Selection Frozen Blackberries in16 oz, manufactured by Townsend Farms.



However, Kroger noted that no customer illnesses linked to the frozen berries have been reported to date.



Kroger was informed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that a sample of the Private Selection frozen berries was tested by the agency and found to be contaminated.



The company said the following recalled items were distributed to its stores across the country: Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley, 48 Oz. (Best by: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120), Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley, 48 Oz. (Best by: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808); and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries 16 Oz. (Best by: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809).



The potentially affected items have been removed by Kroger from its store shelves. The company has also initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have bought the recalled products.



Kroger advised customers who have purchased the products to not consume them, but return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.



Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.



While illness generally occurs within fifteen to fifty days of exposure, Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food.



Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure in rare cases, particularly in consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX