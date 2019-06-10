

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft's Project Scarlett for Xbox would support 8K gaming and would be available in market by 2020.



The new console will have 120 fps framerates and ray tracing. The new generation solid state drive or SSD, that would act as a virtual RAM, would enhance performance by 40 times and thus would increase loading time, power and performance. The new gadget will have high bandwidth GDDR6 memory.



The company said the new Xbox will be available on the cloud also.



Microsoft plans to preview Xbox One console that can stream games.



Xbox will market 60 games in Xbox E3 Briefing. They will also present curated games library for console and PC.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX