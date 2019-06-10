SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the low cost country sourcing strategies to increase economic footprint.

The increasing pressure on the top line and rising market competition are compelling companies to shift their focus towards improving the bottom line. They are focusing on devising new procurement strategies to capitalize on growing opportunities. By leveraging low cost country sourcing, companies can easily expand their economic footprint and gain sustainable competitive advantages.

At SpendEdge, we understand that identifying cost sourcing locations, understanding prime cost advantages, and the associated risk elements is crucial for companies to stay ahead of the curve. Therefore, we have compiled a list of strategies that will help companies to mitigate risks while pursuing low cost country sourcing.

Low Cost Country Sourcing Strategies to Mitigate Risks:

Regional and Cultural Risks

This is one of the major risks that companies face while sourcing from low cost country regions. The lack of governmental rules, internal instability, and cultural differences restricts the growth of businesses. Having a clear understanding of issues present in such regions will help companies to proactively address regional and cultural risks.

Regulatory Risks

Every country has its own set of policies that defines the norms for businesses. Sometimes, these regulations and tariffs limit the production of products. Gaining detailed insights into the trade policies and agreements before investing in any low cost country will help companies to identify hidden costs and mitigate regulatory risks.

Risks in the Production Process

To ensure the consistency of the production process, companies need to have a proper understanding of suppliers associating with their businesses. Also, evaluating the production process, conducting regular audits, and ensuring the right terminology for any sourcing initiative will help companies to manage their production process effectively.

Want more information?

