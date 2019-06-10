360Quadrants Recognizes IBM, HPE and McAfee as Visionary Leaders in the Cybersecurity Software Market

PUNE, India, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity is an approach to protect data from advanced cyber threats. It entails a set of security technologies and solutions, policies, guidelines, risk management approaches, and professional and managed services, to protect data from cyber attacks. Endpoint security, application security, cloud security, wireless security, network security, and others (database security and web security) are some of the major areas covered in cybersecurity. Organizations can put an end to security breaches and help reduce business costs with proper cybersecurity software solutions.

Both public and private organizations process large volumes of confidential data that is prone to cyber threats and needs to be secured. Additionally, with the increase in the sophistication in cyber attacks, the demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions is growing. Security vendors have begun developing advanced intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to provide proactive, holistic security for critical business applications.

The 360Quadrants platform recently launched a quadrant on cybersecurity software, wherein IBM, HPE and McAfee are recognized as Visionary Leaders. The company has a strong and established product portfolio and a very strong market presence. It adopts strong business strategies to strengthen its position in the cybersecurity software market. In this market, IBM has seen the following development that has had an impact on its growth and business strategies.

IBM Introduces its First Cybersecurity Operations Center on Wheels

IBM unveiled its Command Cyber Tactical Operations Center (C-TOC). This is the first mobile Security Operations Center that is capable of onsite traveling for cybersecurity response. It also runs incident response drills with clients, builds cybersecurity awareness and skills with consumers, and provides on-demand cybersecurity support. The IBM X-Force C-TOC is operational on wheels. This mobile facility can accommodate a number of operators and analysts. It also can be deployed in varied environments, with satellite and cellular communications and self-sustaining power. It provides a resilient network for a state-of-the-art platform for cybersecurity training as well as for investigation and response.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular cybersecurity software comparisons between vendors.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants provides equal opportunities to all stakeholders, thus reducing prejudice. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and finding the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Managed Services, 3D Animation, and Predictive Analysis.

Contact:

Mr. Manoj Singhvi

manoj.singhvi@360quadrants.com

Tower B5, office 101, Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune - 411013, India

Phone: +1-888-600-6441