Findit, Inc. Owner of Find.com Shares Some of its Top Posts From Findit App and Findit.com

ATLANTA, GA/ ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation trading under the Stock Symbol FDIT is a Social Networking Content Management Platform. Findit launched its newly revise App in Google and Apple App stores in late April. The App provides members the ability to create posts from their mobile devices and immediately share those posts to their Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts along with texting, emailing or sending the posts via Whatsapp. By providing this feature through the Findit App on your mobile device your message stays consistent and gets to all of your friends and followers at the same time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIIP4h8BOrQ

This feature is very important for companies and news outlets that want to reach their shareholders and viewers at the same time, or as close to the same time as possible, often within seconds.

New Client Inspector Roofing Member Joined May 31st, 2019. They are already indexing number 1 in Google for Local Roofing Search Terms. Findit URL Evans Georgia Residential Roofing.

Individuals also receive the benefit of creating their posts if Findit first and then sharing them through Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. We have observed members that consistently have posts done through Findit see an increase in followers on Instagram over other members in the same space ie. Yoga over the past 12 months. The two members we tracked started out with approximately 26,000 followers each in June of 2018. The Findit member now has 43,400 while the non-member has 25,400. The member with the fewer followers has done 632 posts. The member with the increase of approximately 18,000 followers has done a total of 565 posts.

Findit Brand Ambassador Calvin Corzine aka Findit URL Calvmonster.

Peter Tosto stated, "We have seen since the launch of Findit.com and the recent updates to the Findit App tangible results for Findit members that are posting through either or both. The results are an increase in shares for the posts and for some, more importantly, indexing in search engines that include Google, Yahoo and Bing as well as Findit. Business owners that are looking to increase their search presence have seen the results from Findit first hand. If you are going to post to your social sites and the posts are not going to get indexed and that is something you want to have happen, Findit is the solution."

Gay Pride Month and Transgender Member Ryan Cassata Singer Songwriter Check out the Single Daughter. Findit URL RyanCassata .

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Anyone looking for more engagement on their social posts benefit from posting on Findit either through the Findit App or on Findit.com. When you want more people to see your status updates and share them, you create your post on Findit first and then share it to your Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts."

Check Out Chef Paul Gerard of Antique Bar and Bakery in Hoboken. Findit URL Chef-Paul-Gerard.

Findit Member Layzie Bone Bone Thugs n Harmony Findit URL Layziebone

Findit Member Vacation Rental No Booking Fees. Findit URL Abodeca

Download the Findit App Now.

Google Play Store Findit App is Ready for Download.

Apple App Store Findit App is Ready for Download

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Peter Tosto

Tel: 1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548219/Findit-Inc-Owner-of-Findcom-Shares-Some-of-its-Top-Posts-From-Findit-App-and-Finditcom