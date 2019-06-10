Red Auto Protection: The Kind of Protection You and Your Vehicles Need

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Most of the time, car owners think that car insurance is expensive and that they can save if they just have their vehicles repaired when the need arises. For them, paying for insurance is a luxury that they just can't afford.

While this may be true as of today or as of the present, but in the long run, living without a vehicle protection plan can be very detrimental to your budget. Imagine having to pay for hefty repair and maintenance costs all from your own pocket? Now, that's bad news.

On the side of the coin, some people also believe that getting collision insurance will suffice. Though this is legally required, the percentage of policyholders who use their collision insurance plan is only around 10 percent.

So what do you need to have to get the full protection for your vehicle and for your budget?

The answer is pretty simple --- get a Vehicle Protection Plan.

Red Auto Protection has a wide array of vehicle protection plans you can choose from.

Platinum Coverage

The best among these plans is the Platinum coverage. This coverage, however, is only limited to vehicles with mileage of fewer than 75,000 miles. The mileage count shall commence on the day and time said the policy has been purchased. This plan is sometimes referred to as the new vehicle coverage or bumper to bumper because of the vast extent of its coverage. If you have a new vehicle, then this is the best plan for you as it covers protection for almost all parts of the vehicle.

Basically, it covers protection for the following:

Car heating and air-conditioning

Car suspension

Cooling

Drive Axles

Engine

Steering

Transfer Case

Transmission

Gold Coverage

Next to Platinum is the Gold coverage. It also has wide vehicle parts protection coverage. For car owners who have more than 75,000 miles but less than 90,000 miles mileage, then this is the ideal plan for you.

Specifically, here are the components covered in this plan:

Brakes

Car heating and air-conditioning

Car suspension

Cooling

Drive Axles

Electrical

Engine

Fuel system

Gaskets

Seals

Steering

Transfer Case

Transmission

Powertrain Enhanced

Next to Gold coverage is the Powertrain Enhanced coverage. Though this coverage doesn't cover all that exclusionary and comprehensive policy covers, it's coverage still include the bulk of major car components. This policy is available for vehicles with more than 90,000 miles but lower than 120,000-mile mileage.

Here are some of the parts covered by the Powertrain Enhanced plan:

Engine

Transmission

Transfer Case

Drive Axles

Car heating and air-conditioning

Cooling

Electrical

Enhanced Electrical

Fuel System

Seals

Gaskets

This is just a general list so it's best to look at your own protection plan to know the exact parts coverage.

Powertrain Plus

Next to the Powertrain Enhanced Coverage is Powertrain Plus.

Red Auto Protection's Powertrain Plus plan provides coverage for vehicle parts that are highly vulnerable to breakdown. Aside from this, it also covers a few more parts. Aside from the parts covered by Powertrain Enhanced, it also covers the vehicle's air-conditioning unit, its starter, alternator, and other electrical parts.

Aside from these auto plans, vehicle owners can also choose from Powertrain and Prepaid Maintenance Plans.

The former is offered to vehicle owners with units running almost 150,000 miles. It provides coverage for the more important vehicle parts. The latter plan is an addendum that provides for reimbursement for a couple of select routine checkups and maintenance of the policyholder's vehicles.

Whatever vehicle you own or how long has your vehicle been running, there's a right plan for you. Consult Red Auto Protection rep today and start your lifetime car protection.

