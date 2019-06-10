DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: DONTNOD SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH EPIC GAMES AND BECOMES CO-PRODUCER OF TWIN MIRROR

Signing of an exclusive partnership with Epic Games for PC distribution of Twin Mirror

Acquisition of the game's intellectual property rights

Ongoing collaboration with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment for console publishing, marketing and distribution

Increased licensing potential for a 2020 release with the support of a new partner, Shibuya Productions

June 10, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive PC distribution partnership with Epic Games. The PC version of Twin Mirror will be released exclusively via Epic Games store for a 12-month period. The financial terms of this partnership ensure a more advantageous distribution of revenues for DONTNOD.

Meanwhile, DONTNOD Entertainment has acquired the rights of Twin Mirror in line with the strategy presented at the time of its IPO: strengthen its intellectual property portfolio and increase game profitability.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, the publisher that launched the project with DONTNOD Entertainment, will continue to be in charge of publishing, marketing and distribution on Xbox One®, Microsoft's all-in-one games and entertainment system, and on PlayStation®4.

In order to optimize the gaming experience and capitalize on Twin Mirror's success potential, DONTNOD Entertainment has decided to extend the development phase and reschedule release for 2020, boosted by the transmedia expertise and the financial support of a co-producer Shibuya Productions.

This entire transaction will enhance value creation potential for shareholders.

Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DONTNOD, said: "In line with our development strategy and thanks to our partnership with Epic Games, DONTNOD now majority holds an additional key asset. We are delighted to partner with Epic Games and present Twin Mirror to the vast gamer community on its Epic Games store. The conditions of this partnership along with the support of Shibuya Productions reinforce the game's potential. This strategic operation demonstrates our ability to leverage new market trends in our favor. The video game industry is currently undergoing major transformation and now offers a major competitive advantage to content creators such as DONTNOD."



About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGE, TWIN MIRROR), action (REMEMBER ME) and RPG (VAMPYR). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com



About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive content for platforms including all major video game consoles, PC and mobile. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises, including PAC-MAN™, TEKKEN™, SOULCALIBUR™ and DARK SOULS as well as new franchises such as LITTLE NIGHTMARES™ and THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGYTM. For more information please visit www.bandainamcoent.eu. All the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment products are available on the official store https://store.bandainamcoent.eu



About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology, which brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web, is freely available at unrealengine.com. The Epic Games store offers a handpicked library of games, available at epicgames.com. Follow @EpicGames for updates.



About Shibuya Productions

Shibuya Productions is a Monaco based company specialized in animation and video games with strong content such as Astroboy Reboot, Shenmue III and Cobra Return of Joe Gillian. http://www.shibuya-productions.com

DONTNOD Entertainment

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com

ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

