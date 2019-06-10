

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Vice President Joe Biden leads in a new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey of likely participants in the Iowa Democratic caucuses, with the poll also showing a tight race for second place.



Twenty-four percent of respondents favor Biden in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, although that is well below the RealClearPolitics average of recent national polls showing support for the former Vice President at 33.6 percent.



The poll also showed three candidates vying for second place in Iowa, with Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at 16 percent, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at 15 percent and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 14 percent.



Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., rounds at the top five at 7 percent, while Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former congressman Beto O'Rourke, D-Tex., are tied at 2 percent.



Support for sixteen other candidates in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination came in at 1 percent or less.



The CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey of 600 likely Democratic caucus participants was conducted June 2nd through 5th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.



