Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", "CannabisFN"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, today announced a joint initiative with Viridian Capital Advisors, a leading investment bank serving the legal cannabis industry, to produce a monthly video series covering the dynamic cannabis capital markets.

The series, called CFN Media & Viridian's Cannabis Capital Markets Wrap, will be filmed at CFN Media's Los Angeles studios and feature the President of Viridian Capital, Scott Greiper, recounting the previous month's activity and trends in the cannabis markets.

"Viewers of the video series will get a concise and easy-to-consume viewable summary of the key activity and trends that occurred in the cannabis markets over the past 30 days, including important capital raises, M&A, joint ventures, up listings and going public announcements," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media.

The series will be distributed on both partner networks to reach a broad viewing audience.

The exclusive actionable intelligence within each monthly video, borne from the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker, will be critical to both investors and companies positioned to profit in the cannabis industry.

You can watch the series on CFN Media's site CannabisFN.com here:

https://www.cannabisfn.com/itl/scott-greiper-of-viridian-capital-advisors/

CFN Media About Us

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets.

About Viridian Capital Advisors

Viridian Capital Advisors (www.viridianca.com) is a financial and strategic advisory firm dedicated to the cannabis market. We are a data- and market intelligence-driven firm that provides investment banking, M&A, corporate development, and investor relations services to emerging growth companies in the cannabis sector. Our banking practice, through broker-dealer Pickwick Capital Partners, provides capital and M&A to fund the growth of our clients, while our advisory practice helps to position and build their businesses. Leveraging our team's decades of high level operating and transactional experience on Wall Street in a variety of emerging sectors, we provide comprehensive strategic and financial solutions that assist cannabis enterprises in realizing their full potential.

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45454