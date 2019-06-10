Pacific Edge recently reported FY19 results, including 12.3% growth in Cxbladder sales compared to FY18. These sales exclude tests for patients covered by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which currently account for approximately 50% of lab throughput. Total lab throughput increased by 8.6% during the year, with Q419 up 26% compared to Q418 and up 12% compared to the prior quarter. Rest of world (ROW) throughput (which represents 20% of the total) increased by 126% in the quarter versus Q418, mainly due to strength in the New Zealand market.

