

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,029.8 trillion yen.



That follows the downwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in April (originally 2.6 percent).



The M3 money stock advanced an annual 2.3 percent to 1,361.7 trillion yen following the 2.2 percent gain in the previous month.



The L money stock rose 1.9 percent on year to 1,803.2 trillion yen, slowing from 2.0 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX