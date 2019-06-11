Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim (BOURSE:LHN)

As announced on June 3, 2019, 72.98 percent of LafargeHolcim's distribution for the financial year 2018 was elected by shareholders to be paid in the form of new LafargeHolcim Ltd shares.

Based on the daily volume weighted average price of the existing LafargeHolcim shares traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange between May 27, 2019 and June 7, 2019, the reference share price is

CHF 49.01. The issue price of CHF 45.09 is set at a discount of 8.0 percent to the reference share price and the conversion ratio is 1:22.545.

19,303,633 new LafargeHolcim Ltd shares will be issued out of authorized capital for the scrip dividend. The delivery of the new shares and the payment of the cash dividend will be on June 25, 2019.

Further information about the scrip dividend can be found in the "Shareholder Information Brochure Dividend Distribution 2019", which is available on the website of LafargeHolcim Ltd at www.lafargeholcim.com/dividend

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions. We are active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products.

With leading positions in all regions of the world and a balanced portfolio between developing and mature markets, LafargeHolcim offers a broad range of high-quality building materials and solutions. LafargeHolcim experts solve the challenges that customers face around the world, whether they are building individual homes or major infrastructure projects. Demand for LafargeHolcim materials and solutions is driven by global population growth, urbanization, improved living standards and sustainable construction. Around 75,000 people work for the company in around 80 countries.

More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005616/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

media@lafargeholcim.com

+41 (0) 58 858 87 10



Investor Relations:

investor.relations@lafargeholcim.com

+41 (0) 58 858 87 87