G2 highlights best software companies across EMEA as it expands investment in the region with a new London office

G2 (G2.com), the global user review site that helps businesses make smarter buying decisions, today launched its first Best Software Companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) list. The ranking, compiled to mark the opening of G2's first international office in London, takes into account over 66,000 user reviews of software products on the G2 platform and examined nearly 900 companies serving the EMEA region. It identifies the best EMEA-based companies as determined by reviewers from around the world.

The top ten companies in the EMEA region are:

Wix SAP Telegram ESET Prezi TeamViewer JetBrains Sage Software Monday.com MOO Inc.

All scores for G2's Best Software Companies in EMEA list are calculated using G2's proprietary algorithms for customer satisfaction and market presence, explained in more detail here.

With 750,000+ user reviews, 80,000+ products and 1,600+ tech and service categories, G2 is the world's largest B2B technology marketplace. Since its founding, G2 has served a global audience of software buyers and providers. G2 identified international growth as a key priority for 2019, and in support of that, the company has opened its first international office in London at 22 Tudor Street.

Commenting on the top 10 companies, Godard Abel, CEO at G2, said, "It's fascinating to see a mixture of long-established software providers like SAP and Sage Software appear alongside younger disrupters like Telegram and Monday.com. The list also emphasises the international nature of the software market with companies from countries as diverse as the UK, Israel, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic appearing in the top 10. It's a testament to our belief at G2 that we can help all businesses in their software purchasing decisions, by connecting them to software platforms and services vendors on a global scale. Our new London office is an important step toward our goal of becoming the go-to global marketplace for top software platforms around the world."

The EMEA market has seen an influx of SaaS companies and over the next four years the SaaS market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 25 percent per year in Europe alone. With its newly established global presence, G2 aims to better serve its vendor and buyer communities around the world particularly those that consider G2 a trusted partner. For European SaaS platforms and services vendors, G2 will focus on providing local support and services, amplifying customer advocacy within the EMEA region, and leveraging the growth of peer review adoption by European buyers.

Mark Robinson, co-founder and CMO of UK-based Kimble Applications, said, "By partnering with G2 over the last four years, we've been able to connect with many buyers seeking a Professional Services Automation solution like ours. With G2, it's not about telling people what to buy: it's about educating buyers to allow them to make more informed choices and see through the marketing hype. We're thrilled to see that G2 is expanding globally, and I have no doubt that G2 will help more companies around the world find the best solutions for their business."

Phillipe Botteri, partner at Accel, said, "The rate at which disruptive technologies and new services are being released is skyrocketing. With that comes billions of dollars of waste in unused and underused software, and the increased challenge of finding the best software for a business. G2 has established itself as the leading solution for software reviews and has changed the way businesses around the world optimise software spend. G2 has had an outsized impact in the industry, and we look forward to supporting their presence across new regions, such as Europe, the Middle East, and Asia."

Concurrent with G2's expansion, the company has named Henrique Aragao as VP General Manager, EMEA to lead the London office. Aragao joins from Salesforce, where he led sales teams in Europe to 100% YoY growth. Under Aragao, G2 plans to grow the London office to 15 employees by the end of 2019.

For G2's complete list of top-ranked companies as rated by users and additional categories for its Best Software Companies in EMEA list, visit g2.com/emea. To learn more about G2's EMEA expansion, please visit: https://sell.g2.com/blog/london-office-opening

About G2 (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionising the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2.com to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 750,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2.com's most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October. The company's first acquisition, Siftery, was announced in December 2018 following its Series C funding.

