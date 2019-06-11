OK Jumpstart 3rd Token Sale (En-Tan-Mo) Logged 173% Surge and Unveiled The 4th Project with Wirex

VALLETTA, Malta, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, launched its third OK Jumpstart token sale of En-Tan-Mo (ETM) today, followed by a surge in spot market price to 0.272USDK with an increase of over 173%. ETM/USDT and ETM/USDK spot trading markets are opened around the clock on OKEx.

"The ETM sale has created a new wave of interest in blockchain. We are more than impressed with the significant result. Advised by Nobel Prize winners, ETM is the first 3.0 blockchain project committed to fulfilling the SHD completeness of blockchain. It signifies the start of a new era," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. "We are ready for the next project, and we cannot wait to make it known to the world. Wirex, a leading digital payment platform, is a new concept of crypto debit card that will bring changes to the financial ecosystem. By launching Wirex, we do not aim to compete with or replace the traditional systems. Instead, it can be mutually beneficial as all sorts of future financial needs can be catered for."

OK Jumpstart 4th Token Sale Announced - Wirex

Scheduled to launch on June 26, 2019, Wirex (WXT) will be listed on OKEx through OK Jumpstart, the new token is "designed to help users access unique rewards and save on fees".

A UK-based, FCA-regulated fintech company, Wirex, is a pioneer in the crypto market and launched the world's first Visa card that enables fiat-crypto conversion on spending wherever Visa is accepted.

