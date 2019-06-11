Collaborative Efforts with Clients and Partners are Key for Making the Digital Disruption in Health Care a Reality

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized health care company, showcases DeviceConX, HBox and VitalsConX, leading solutions within their Connected Care product line, at HIMSS Health 2.0 European Conference 2019, taking place from June 11-13, promising to be the most influential digital health conference in Europe. The company will specifically discuss the power of collaborative efforts with customers and partners to reduce clinician burden by streamlining workflows to bring interoperability for providers. NantHealth will be presenting at booth 6g10c at the first U.S. Pavilion, hosted by HIMSS and the U.S. Commercial Service, further expanding the reach of their leading health care technology solutions into the European Union. NantHealth's Connected Care platforms integrate medical device data into clinical records, which may lead to a reduced length of hospital stay, less costly medical errors, greater provider satisfaction and improved care.

An extremely flexible software-based platform designed for complete connectivity and interoperability, DeviceConX facilitates the capture of patient data from any capable medical device. Leveraging a combination of existing hardware investments-including bedside PCs, laptops, tablets, workstations-on-wheels and NantHealth's HBox hardware-DeviceConX can then deliver that medical device data to an EMR or any other clinical system quickly and accurately. HBox is a hospital-grade PC appliance that acts as a hub to capture and relay medical device data from hospital, ambulatory or home settings. VitalsConX is a tablet-based tool that accelerates patient intake vitals workflows and low acuity vital sign collection that accelerates rounding assessment workflows by streamlining data validation and providing an easy-to-use touch-based interface to collect custom parameters at the point of care.

NantHealth plans to unveil VitalsConX 3.0 in August, sharing initial information for the first time in Helsinki this week, and furthering their mission of optimizing patient outcomes and enabling value-based care through advancements in technology and precision medicine.

"It is vastly important for the digital disruption to become a reality in the health care industry," says Wes Madden, BSN, RN, Vice President of Connected Care, NantHealth. "We are excited to be working collaboratively with our partners to help bring health care into the digital age by providing our European customers with greater interoperability to increase clinician productivity and satisfaction, while improving patient care."

About NantHealth

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payers, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting edge data and technology towards the goal of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth's comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in molecular analysis (GPS Cancer and Liquid GPS), payer/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), and connected care solutions that deliver Medical Device Interoperability (MDI). NantHealth's GPS Cancer molecular profiling provides comprehensive DNA RNA tumor-normal profiling combined with pharmacogenomics analysis. Liquid GPS provides non-invasive testing of cfDNA and cfRNA to monitor cancer mutations and potentially select targeted therapies, chemotherapies, and immunotherapies. For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005843/en/

Contacts:

NANT

Jen Hodson

Jen@nant.com

562-397-3639