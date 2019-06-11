

IRVINE (dpa-AFX) - As per the terms of a two-year supply arrangement, Broadcom Inc. (BRCM) units will supply Apple Inc. (AAPL) with specified, radio-frequency front end components and modules for Apple's smartphones, tablets and watches. The statement of work, effective June 9, 2019, was published in a SEC filing by Broadcom Inc.



Under the agreement, Apple is expected to source all of its requirements for the radio-frequency front end components and modules from Broadcom conditional upon Broadcom able to meet certain pre-specified commitments.



