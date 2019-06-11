Corporate satellite meeting and numerous scientific posters feature new Asuragen products

Asuragen, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company delivering easy-to-use products for complex testing in genetics and oncology, will host a corporate satellite meeting and its AmplideX technology will be featured in multiple scientific posters at the upcoming European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 15-18.

The corporate satellite, "Shining a Light on Dark DNA: Simple and Streamlined Solutions for SMN1/2 Copy Number Determination, HTT Expansions, and More…," will showcase the newest additions to the AmplideX family of products. Márcia Oliveira, PhD, ErCLG, Centro Hospitalar do Porto E.P.E. Centro de Genetica Medica Doutar Jacinto de Magalhaes in Porto, Portugal, will share her laboratory's experience in evaluating the AmplideX PCR/CE SMN1/2 Kit, which determines the copy number for both SMN1 and SMN2 in a single PCR reaction in less than four hours. Additionally, Ferdinando Squitieri, MD, PhD, Head of Neurology CSS-Mendel Institute of Human Genetics and Head of Huntington and Rare Diseases Unit IRCCS in Rome, Italy, will review both the clinical and laboratory perspectives on Huntington's disease and how the AmplideX PCR/CE HTT Kit streamlines the detection and sizing of CAG trinucleotide expansions in the HTT gene. The symposium will occur on Sunday, June 16, from 11:15-12:45 at the Swedish Exhibition Congress Center in Gothenburg in Room A2.

Four posters will be presented at the meeting highlighting Asuragen's latest developments within the rapidly growing AmplideX product portfolio and continued efforts supporting the genetics research community.

Two posters will be presented during the Group B poster session from 16:45-17:45 on Sunday, June 16.

P10.35B : Accurate single-tube quantification of SMN1 and SMN2 copy numbers using a rapid and streamlined PCR/CE assay evaluated at two different laboratories (Márcia Oliveira, PhD, ErCLG)

: Accurate single-tube quantification of and copy numbers using a rapid and streamlined PCR/CE assay evaluated at two different laboratories (Márcia Oliveira, PhD, ErCLG) P14.039B: Analytical validation of a sensitive myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) diagnostic test that provides precise repeat sizing and resolves zygosity in a single PCR (Gary Latham, PhD)

Two additional posters will be presented during the Group D poster session from 16:45-17:45 on Monday, June 17.

P09.061D : A novel repeat-primed PCR assay to detect the full range of trinucleotide CAG repeats in Huntingtin gene ( HTT ) (Ferdinando Squitieri, MD, PhD)

: A novel repeat-primed PCR assay to detect the full range of trinucleotide CAG repeats in Huntingtin gene ( ) (Ferdinando Squitieri, MD, PhD) P01.28D: Absence of AGG interruptions is a risk factor for a full mutation expansion among ethnically diverse FMR1 premutation carriers (Noam Domniz, MD)

"AmplideX technology continues to revolutionize the detection and interpretation of genomic targets implicated in a broad spectrum of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders," said Matthew McManus, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Asuragen. "Our rapidly expanding genetics product portfolio featuring simple and streamlined testing workflows makes analysis of these important targets practical for laboratories everywhere."

The company will also have a presence at stand #274 during the conference.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Asuragen

Asuragen is a molecular diagnostic product company changing the way patients are treated in genetics and oncology. Asuragen's diagnostic systems, composed of proprietary chemistry and software, deliver powerful answers using broadly installed instrument platforms. They are simple to adopt and expand the ability to serve patients. Asuragen is a product foundry rapidly and efficiently addressing current and emerging clinical needs, including cancer diagnosis and monitoring, reproductive health and aging, serving laboratories across a patient's lifespan with its best in class diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.asuragen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005802/en/

Contacts:

Asuragen, Inc.

Lynne Hohlfeld

SVP, Corporate Development and CFO

T: 512.681.5200

lhohlfeld@asuragen.com

www.asuragen.com