

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) announced the appointment of Jim Brown as Chief Executive Officer of Sainsbury's Bank. He will join as CEO Designate on June 19. Previously, Jim worked for Royal Bank of Scotland from 2015-2017 as Chief Executive of Williams and Glyn.



Mike Coupe, CEO of Sainsbury's, said: 'Jim has a wealth of experience and a strong track record of leading banks through significant change, which will help him lead Sainsbury's Bank through the next stage of its journey.'



