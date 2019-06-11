

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN) announced Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Atracsys Sàrl, a Swiss provider of optical tracking technology used in computer-assisted surgery. The company did not disclose the commercial terms of the deal.



The acquisition is expected to complete during the third quarter of 2019.



Atracsys' fusionTrack 500 optical tracking camera offers superior measurement speed and latency performance, and supports reduced procedure times and increased accuracy. This results in finer precision surgical tasks, such as bone cuts, compared to existing tracking technology.



Smith & Nephew said fusionTrack 500 will be a core enabling technology for its multi-asset digital surgery and robotic ecosystem, including initially in its next-generation robotics platform due for commercial release in 2020.



Atracsys' portfolio includes open platform optical navigation and robotic tracking components with applications in orthopaedics, neurosurgery, spine and dental.



Smith & Nephew said it plans for the business to continue serving these markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX