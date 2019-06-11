CWT CWT Research Reveals Business Travel Stimulates Creativity and Productivity, Especially Among Millennials 11-Jun-2019 / 07:07 GMT/BST *CWT Research Reveals Business Travel Stimulates Creativity and Productivity, Especially Among Millennials* *Minneapolis, 11 June 2019:* Research by CWT, the B2B4E travel management platform, shows that six in ten travelers feel more creative and productive when traveling for business. Millennial travelers are more likely to say that they are more creative and productive when traveling for business. Those in the Americas lead the way (77% feeling more creative and productive), followed closely by those in Asia Pacific (75% feeling more creative and 73% more productive). European millennials rank third (58% and 57% respectively). "We are proud to be in a business that helps bring out the best in people," said Niklas Andreen, Executive VP and Chief Traveler Experience Officer at CWT. "These findings are not a surprise - travel energizes people, fosters fresh thinking, creates connections - and nothing beats a face-to-face meeting." Overall, travelers from Asia Pacific are more likely to have increased creativity (65%) and productivity (64%) compared to travelers from the Americas (58% and 60% respectively) and Europe (53% and 51% respectively). CWT's research also shows that six in ten travelers are most productive when working face-to-face and collaborating with colleagues as opposed to working alone (30%) or remotely (14%). Asia Pacific travelers' productivity benefits the most from working face-to-face: 61% versus 53% for travelers from the Americas and Europe. *About the survey* The survey was created by CWT and conducted by Artemis Strategy Group between 29 January and 9 February, 2019. Responses were collected from more than 2,700 business travelers who traveled for business four or more times in the previous 12 months. Respondents were from the Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States), Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the UK), and Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore). About CWT [1] CWT is a Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform. Companies and governments rely on us to keep their people connected - anywhere, anytime, anyhow - and across six continents, we provide their employees with innovative travel technology solutions and an efficient, safe and secure travel experience. Every single day, we look after enough travelers to fill more than 100,000 hotel rooms, while our meetings and events division handles more than 100 events every 24 hours. Follow us on Facebook [2], LinkedIn [3], and Twitter [4]. About Artemis Strategy Group [5] Artemis Strategy Group is a research firm specializing in brand positioning, thought leadership and policy issues. *Media contact:* Alistair Hammond, Global Director of Media Relations T: +44 203 353 1454 / M: +44 771 773 0441 alistair.hammond@carlsonwagonlit.com Attachment Document title: CWT Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VYDSLIIBXV [6] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 822213 11-Jun-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4973fe14259fed56fd379b17a4c0ca57&application_id=822213&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6f852890b038a8791ccb604bd2298029&application_id=822213&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a2d978772bbf606404a7c582582c2ab8&application_id=822213&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d7a43bee42c9285e0ec901e5571a93ef&application_id=822213&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0a02f49677f3d85b3522448153a543b5&application_id=822213&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ea884bcf311fc1ed0aff992ba505e7d4&application_id=822213&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

