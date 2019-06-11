The new portfolio of the OMX Stockholm 30 index will become effective on July 1, 2019 Stockholm, June 11, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXS30) which will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 1, 2019. Population Change: There will be no Population Change. The OMXS30 Index is Nasdaq Stockholm's leading share index composed of the 30 most traded stocks on Nasdaq Stockholm and dates back to September 1986. The index is designed to track the Swedish stock market and act as underlying for financial products such as options, futures, exchange- traded funds and mutual funds. OMXS30 is re-ranked semi-annually in January and July. The OMX Stockholm 30 Index constituents effective July 1, 2019 are: ABB Ltd Kinnevik AB ser. B Alfa Laval AB Nordea Bank Abp ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Sandvik AB AstraZeneca PLC Securitas AB ser. B Atlas Copco AB ser. A Skand. Enskilda Banken ser. A Atlas Copco AB ser. B Skanska AB ser. B Autoliv Inc. SDB SKF, AB ser. B Boliden AB SSAB AB ser. A Electrolux, AB ser. B Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA ser. B Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. B Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG SER. B Swedbank AB ser A Getinge AB ser. B Swedish Match AB Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser. B Tele2 AB ser. B Hexagon AB ser. B Telia Company AB (publ) Investor AB ser. B Volvo, AB ser. B About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our capital return initiatives. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq's ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 (0)73 449 7807 Erik.Granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------