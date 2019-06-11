Company Now Serves Customers in More Than 80 Countries in Key Parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East

Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach that now extends into more than 80 countries, today announced the addition of 29 countries to its global network. The company unveiled the news to the hundreds of aspiring and seasoned e-commerce sellers attending the Newegg Seller Summit a featured component of London Tech Week.

"Newegg's Seller Summit at London Tech Week is a fitting platform to unveil the latest milestone in Newegg's ongoing global expansion," said Sophia Tsao, Newegg's Chief Marketplace Officer. "Adding these 29 countries to Newegg's global network is a testament to our team's tireless dedication to bring the Newegg shopping experience to customers across the globe."

Two years ago, Newegg hosted its inaugural Seller Summit in London, which served as an official kick-off of the company's multi-year global expansion campaign. At the time, Newegg announced it would begin serving customers in 50 countries, with additional countries still on the way. Since that date, Newegg has not only expanded its geographical reach, but also added key elements such as local-language support, free shipping on select items and local returns in key regions. Today's commitment to serve customers in 80+ countries is Newegg's latest effort to help its sellers tap into emerging markets and other high-growth regions.

The 29 countries added to Newegg's global network include the following: Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lithuania, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Romania, Serbia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, Russia and Vietnam. For a full list of countries served by Newegg, visit https://www.newegg.com/global.

E-commerce companies interested in joining Newegg's expanding global marketplace are invited to learn more about Newegg's Global Seller Program. It's free to join, and Newegg offers competitive commission rates plus a range of fulfillment options to suit a wide range of seller needs.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 38 million registered users a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.

