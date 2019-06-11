

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L), a safety, health and environmental technology group, on Tuesday reported 20 percent growth in its pre-tax profit for the fiscal year, as revenues grew 13 percent, with double digit increases in three out of four sectors. All major regions-the USA, Mainland Europe and the UK, performed strongly.



The Group's profit before tax rose 20 percent to 206.7 million pounds, on a statutory basis, while it increased 15 percent to 245.7 million pounds, on an adjusted basis. On a per share basis, statutory earnings were up 10 percent to 44.78 pence, and adjusted earnings grew 17 percent to 52.74 pence.The results for the fiscal year were reported on continuing operations basis.



Revenues for the fiscal year rose 13 percent year on year to 1.210 billion pounds.



On organic constant currency basis, revenue growth was 10 percent and adjusted profit before tax growth was 11 percent, the Group reported.



In addition, the Group said its board has proposed a final dividend growth of 7 percent to 9.60 pence per share, subject to approval by shareholders at the AGM on July 25, and is expected to be paid on August 14, to shareholders on the register at July 12.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX