

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L), a provider of high technology products and systems for industry and research, said it has made good progress in the year ended 31 March 2019 with the continued implementation of its Horizon strategy, which is delivering good growth and improved profitability.



For the fiscal year, pretax profit increased to 35.5 million pounds from 34.2 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 49.7 pence compared to 34.1 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased by 12.3% to 47.5 million pounds, representing an increase of 15.4% at constant currency. Continuing adjusted earnings per share grew by 14.6% to 64.3 pence from 56.1 pence, prior year.



Fiscal year reported revenue rose to 333.6 million pounds from 296.9 million pounds, last year, an increase of 12.4% (10.8% at constant currency). Reported orders increased by 12.9% to 353.5 million pounds from 313.0 million pounds, an increase of 12.0% at constant currency.



The Board has proposed to raise the final dividend to 10.6 pence, giving a full-year dividend of 14.4 pence, an increase of 8.3%.



