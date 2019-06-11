

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said the results from a five-year Phase 3 study for Taltz (ixekizumab) demonstrated that patients with moderate- to severe plaque psoriasis taking Taltz can achieve sustained skin clearance over the five-year treatment period. No unexpected safety outcomes were reported, the company said.



Later in the year, Eli Lilly plans to announce the results from IXORA-R, a clinical trial designed to evaluate superiority between Taltz and Tremfya (guselkumab) in adult patients with moderate- to severe plaque psoriasis.



