sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

101,70 Euro		-3,08
-2,94 %
WKN: 858560 ISIN: US5324571083 Ticker-Symbol: LLY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,33
101,18
09:38
100,36
101,20
09:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY101,70-2,94 %