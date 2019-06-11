

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economic growth is set to remain stable at 0.3 percent in the second quarter, as previously estimated, according to the monthly index of business activity, published by Bank of France on Tuesday.



The economy had expanded 0.3 percent in the first quarter, which was slower than the 0.4 percent growth logged in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The survey showed that the manufacturing confidence index held steady at 99 in May, while the score was forecast to rise to 100.



Industrial production picked up in May but output is forecast to remain stable in June.



The business sentiment in services also remained stable in May, at 100. Driven by stronger demand, service sector activity grew more strongly.



Business leaders forecast service sector activity to continue rising in June, but at a moderate pace.



In construction, the business confidence index came in at 105 in May, same as in April.



Construction sector activity gained momentum again, particularly in finishing works. However, leaders forecast activity to be less dynamic in June.



