

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation slowed to the weakest level in eight months in May, data from Danmarks Statistik showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in May, slower than 1.0 percent increase in April.



The latest inflation was the lowest since September last year, when it was 0.6 percent.



Price changes in fuel and air travel as well as electricity acted as a drag on inflation compared to the previous month, the agency said.



Prices for clothing declined by 0.13 percent annually in May, while the rent costs rose 0.18 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in May, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX