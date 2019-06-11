CropIn, a full-stack agri-tech organization, has registered a 3X ARR growth over the last five quarters and has grown by 325% during the last 15 months. The SaaS provider, which first marked its global presence in late 2017, is today generating more than 60% of its current revenue from its international markets and is targeting to achieve 70% of the revenue from these markets in the next one year. CropIn has partnered with over 100+ B2B enterprise clients across 30+ countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, enriching the lives of over 2.1 million farmers by digitizing over 5 million acres of farmland.

A pioneer in the agri-tech space, the company's growth story started with the launch of its first product 'SmartFarm'. SmartFarm is a comprehensive digital farming technology that enables efficient farm management through digitization, empowers data-driven decision-making, and provides complete visibility of people, processes, and performance on the field.

'SmartFarm' is a globally recognized and awarded digital platform, which was recently named the 'Best Innovation in Digital Farming Technology' at Agrow Awards in London. (SmartFarm case study link on HBR)

CropIn launched its predictive and prescriptive solution, 'SmartRisk' that leverages Satellite Imagery, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. SmartRisk is a next generation solution that can detect crops remotely, predict crop health and estimate yield ahead of the harvest, and provides valuable insights for the agri industry, financial institutions, growers and policy makers.

SmartRisk is capable of performing regional/plot level analysis, on a 10x10 sq mt pixel that is updated every 10 days, consolidating it at a village, postal code, district and country view. It is the perfect product for business entities such as input companies, commodity traders, farming companies, banks, and insurance companies that are seeking regional insights to make major financial and strategic decisions. CropIn has carried out swift and successful technology implementations in the agri-tech space on a global scale. The company's other core product offerings include SmartSales, mWarehouse and Acresquare.

CropIn has raised $12 million funding till date, including Series A funding from BEENEXT, and $8 million in a Series B funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Strategic Investment Fund (London Seattle) and Chiratae Ventures.

www.cropin.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005394/en/

Contacts:

Team Pumpkin

Roshan Ravindra

roshan@teampumpkin.com