EXCHANGE NOTICE 11.6.2019 STRUCTURED BONDS STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 12.6.2019 1 structured bond issued by Investec Bank PLC will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 12.6.2019. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 11.6.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 12.6.2019 1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 12.6.2019 HEL Retail Structured Products -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Investec Bank PLC. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728419