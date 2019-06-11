Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, is bringing back their "My Big Idea" campaign to cultivate top talent and help entrepreneurs meet their full potential.

Allied Wallet's "My Big Idea" campaign is based on the notion that when people are given the proper resources, they are capable of bringing their ideas to life. Allied Wallet wants to nurture the next batch of entrepreneurs and aid aspiring merchants.

Oftentimes, starting a business can be a huge undertaking, especially without a road map or helping hand. This can often halt an idea and its success, creating stagnancy. Allied Wallet wants to help.

The global payment processing giant prides itself on having payment solutions for almost any business type. They have partnered and created compatibilities with the world's leading shopping cart and e-commerce services companies.

Their MyBigIdea campaign takes this a step further. Entrepreneurs and business owners can reach out to Allied Wallet here, and Allied Wallet will assist and guide select businesses.

Allied Wallet's Founder, Dr. Andy Khawaja, said, "We live in a day and age where the internet provides so many tools. It doesn't have to be difficult to start a business now…we want to share tools and ideas so that businesses can succeed and grow."

Allied Wallet is a globally renowned payment services company. But as leaders in the e-commerce space, they are also well versed in many different e-commerce tools that can be easily integrated to perpetuate more sales and furthered success.

Dr. Andy Khawaja added, "By partnering with the right solutions, businesses will have all the tools they need for success."

Allied Wallet invites entrepreneurs and business owners to sign up and tell them about their "big ideas." One lucky submission will even win a free iPad to help them manage their growing business.

Allied Wallet is currently accepting submissions on their My Big Idea page.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

