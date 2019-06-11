Regulatory News:

Unilever PLC

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Philippe Bradshaw, TEL: 020 7085 5213) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Unilever PLC Guarantor (if any): Unilever N.V. and Unilever United States, Inc. Aggregate nominal amount: GBP500m

EUR650m Description: GBP Senior Notes 2026 XS2008921277

EUR Senior Notes 2039 XS2008925344 Stabilising Manager(s) NatWest Markets Plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) BNP Paribas

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Offer price: GBP 99.228

EUR 99.709

