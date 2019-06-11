Computational Biology Market Size Worth $13.6 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computational biology market size is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at aCAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Rise in clinical studies in pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics for novel drug delivery and increase in the application of computational biology for bioinformatics R&D programs for the population based sequencing studies are fueling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Cellular and biological simulation is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of over 15.0% over the forecast period. The shift in sequencing studies towards further analysis of the nature of various biological proteins as a part of the development of personalized medicine, is projected drive the growth

Drug discovery and disease modelling applications led the market, accounting for 38.0% of the global market in terms of revenue in 2018. The factors responsible for this growth are extensive drug pipelines for the global drug manufacturing firms

North America was the largest regional market, accounted for more than 45.0% of the global revenue in 2018. Increase in research activities for drug discovery processes and innovations in biological computation tools are anticipated to drive the growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest of around CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period, due to increasing expenditure in the clinical studies for the pharmaco-kinetics and pharmaco-genomics

Some of the players operating in the computational biology market include Chemical Computing Group Inc.; Compugen Ltd.; Simulation Plus Inc.; Genedata AG; Certara; Insilico Biotechnology AG; Accelrys; Rhenovia Pharma SAS; Entelos; Nimbus Discovery LLC; and Rhenovia Pharma SAS.

Read 105 page research report with TOC on "Computational Biology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Cellular & Biological Simulation, Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling), By Service, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/computational-biology-market

Rising use of computational tools in genomics, epi-genomics, proteomics, and meta-genomics to understand 3D protein structural analysis, protein-protein interactions, and gene sequencing and expression studies coupled with increasing research activities in drug designing and disease modeling is expected to drive the growth. However, lack of skilled resources to operate computational tools is expected to restrain the growth of the computational biology market during the forecast period.

Many pharmaceutical companies are seeking funding from angel investors. For instance, in February 2019, StemoniX Inc., the U.S. based provider of product and services for drug discovery and development, received funding of USD 14.40 million from a group of investors. Brightstone Venture Capital was the major financer and was later joined by Crescent Ridge Partners, Alumni Ventures Group, and Mayo Clinic. Similarly, in the same month, U.S. based Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus received funding of USD 5.0 million to speed up the discovery of new drugs. With this finding, the research institute is planning to procure and install drug discovery research instruments and other drug discovery platforms.

Grand View Research has segmented the global computational biology market based on application, service, end use, and region:

Computational Biology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2015 - 2026)

Cellular & Biological Simulation



Computational Genomics





Databases







Infrastructure/Hardware







Software & Services





Computational Proteomics





Pharmacogenomics





Others (Transcriptomics/Metabolomics)



Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling



Target Identification





Target Validation





Lead Discovery





Lead Optimization



Preclinical Drug Development



Pharmacokinetics





Pharmacodynamics



Clinical Trials



Phase I





Phase II





Phase III



Human Body Simulation Software

Computational Biology Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2015 - 2026)

In-house



Contract

Computational Biology End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2015 - 2026)

Academics



Industry



Commercial

Computational Biology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

