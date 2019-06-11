Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 10-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.42p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.80p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.02p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---