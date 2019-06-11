Equidex Offering the Public an Innovative Way of Investing in Private Technology

LONDON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative investment solutions provider, Equidex, launches the Private Tech30 Fund to give investors access to a diversified portfolio of the top US VC back private tech companies. Equidex is looking to revolutionise the way investment is done with the launch of the Private Tech30 Fund, an investment fund that allows individual and institutional investors to earn as much as 10% yearly returns by purchasing equity in the top 25 private companies. The fund is particularly great as it makes it easier in terms of access the required resources, especially money, to invest in some of the biggest tech companies in the United States.

There is no doubt that the tech industry has witnessed tremendous growth over the years and the trend is predicted to continue with more state-of-the-art solutions offered by businesses in the industry. The predicted growth offers an opportunity for investors to key into the industry by purchasing stocks of tech companies. Unfortunately, most companies are staying private for a longer period and this seems like a trend that is not ending anytime soon. Consequently, it has become a bit difficult for investors to tap into this opportunity and this is where Equidex is looking to change the narrative. The fund purchases equity in the top 25 private companies such as Uber, Airbnb, Slack, and WeWork, providing a fixed dividend of 10% a year from fund liquidity which can be paid monthly, quarterly or per annum to fund members. The fund subsequently pays out when companies list or are sold, which usually results in an astronomical increase in value. Members of the fund have full control over their investment and can decide to either hold their allocation of shares when companies list or liquidate.

The unique feature and benefit of Equidex is that it allows for the investment into late-stage major IPO companies at a lower risk with large growth prospect, while also ensuring capital preservation and stability with a fixed dividend of 10% per annum.

More information about Equidex and how to be a part of the community can be found on www.equidex.co.uk.