The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to look at and leverage and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success.

Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of challenges faced by companies with regard to their mobility needs. Amongst others, these include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Businesses in the present market conditions are focused on their core products/services and seek to outsource all other support activities. Mobility is a significant department starting from fleet purchase to remarketing at a competitive price and for each of the segments in the value chain, unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up.

This study sheds light on the market size across passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and fleet and company car (true fleet) segments. The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase.

The analysis takes into account historical data and current market conditions and insights and opinions from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities (over the 2017-2022 period). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolio, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing service providers in the country.

Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year, 2017. The evolution of any industry depends on factors such as transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rental, car sharing (peer to peer, corporate, traditional), integrated mobility, and alternative powertrain (petrol, diesel, BEV, PHEV, FCEV, Others ).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements New Fleet and Company Car Registrations

Market Engineering Measurements Fleet and Company Car Parc

2. Research Scope and Definition

Research Scope, Objectives and Methodology

Research Methodology

Definitions

Market Structure

Fleet Segmentation

Car Sharing

3. Total Market for Fleet and Company Cars

Total New Fleet and Company Car Registrations

Total New Fleet and Company Car Parc

4. Total New Company Car Registrations and Parc Analysis by Funding Type

Total New Company Car Registrations

Total Company Car Parc

5. Total Company Car Registrations Breakdown

Powertrain Segmentation (Petrol, Diesel, Electric, Hybrid, LPG, CNG, Fuel Cell, Other)

Sales Channel (Direct Vs. Indirect)

Vehicle Brand Class (Premium Vs. Non Premium)

6. Competitor Market Shares

Operational Leasing

7. Analysis of Total Private Leasing Segment (New Registrations and Parc)

Total Private Leasing New Registrations

Total Private Leasing Parc

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

9. Last Word

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

10. Appendix Market Forces: Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Market Restraints Explained

Fleet Vehicle Leasing Program How Can the Author Help?

List of Exhibits

