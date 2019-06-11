Larvicides Market Forecast Report, 2023 - Top Key Players Analyzed: Bayer, Clarke, BASF, Valent BioSciences, MGK, & Babolna-Bio: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On global Larvicides Market, it is expected to grow considerably in the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of malaria, dengue, and other contagious diseases. Larvicides are insecticides commonly used for killing mosquitoes. It kills the mosquito larvae and pupae before developing into adults. Being available in the form of liquids, tablets, granules, briquettes, and pellets larvicides reduces the plasmodium transmission in adult vector population, hence reducing the mortality rate due to malaria in humans. Vector-borne diseases are highly dominant in regions like Africa and Asia, due to which the governments and other associated organizations are taking initiatives to control contagious disease.

Factors influencing the growth of larvicides market are high dominance of endemic situations, constant climate change resulting in increased risk of diseases, increase in pest population on the global scale, growing awareness for environment sustainability, and increasing adoption of IPM practices (Integrated Pest Management). Integrated pest management emphasizes on the prevention of immature growth stages before developing into adults and habitat management. Furthermore, increased death rate due to mosquito borne diseases and growing initiatives for the same is also fueling the demand for larvicides. However, significant costs of larval control methods and larva resistance to the commonly used pesticides is restraining the larvicides market.

Rise in adoption of physical and biological prevention methods and advancements in the larvicides acts as growth opportunity. Nonetheless, low awareness for optimal use of the pesticides is one of the major challenges witnessed.

The Florida mosquitoes carry Zika and other disorders which are said to be pyrethroid resistant. Pyrethroid is a group of pesticides for treating them, according to the study by USDA scientists. The research reveals a strong connection between the mosquito genotype and actual resistance form of adult Ae. Aegypti. This information immediately predicts pyrethroid-resistant mosquitoes in 24 hours by discovering few genetic mutations. Becnel, an entomologist at Mosquito and Fly Research Unit stated that this information could inform the control districts for trying other control strategies, like use of larvicides to target the immature mosquitoes' life phase before developing into adults. This will also enable the scientists to select effective control techniques against increasing population of mosquitoes, resistant to pyrethroid.

The major players in the larvicides market are listed as Adama, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, Certis, Summit Chemical, Nufarm, Syngenta, Russell IPM, Central Garden & Pet Co., Eli Lily and Company, Bayer, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Larvicides in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Larvicides market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bayer Environmental Science



Valent BioSciences



Clarke



Central Life Sciences



BASF



Summit Chemical (AMVAC)



Univa



UPL



Kadant GranTek



Babolna-Bio



MGK



Westham



AllPro Vector

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Synthetic Larvicides



Natural Larvicides



Biological Larvicides

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Larvicides for each application, including

Government



Commercial



Residential

