Datacenter.com Wins EU Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency Award

Datacenter.com AMS1 data center recognized for energy efficiency best practice and innovation

AMSTERDAM, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacenter.com, the international channel focused carrier-neutral data center-as-a-service company, announced it has received the Annual Award from the European Commission Joint Research Center that oversees the EU Code of Conduct (CoC) on Data Center Efficiency for the data center facility in Amsterdam (AMS1). The award was received by Datacenter.com CEO Jochem Steman during this year's prestigious Datacloud Europe Awards ceremony in Monaco.

The European Code of Conduct on Data Centre Energy Efficiency is a voluntary initiative managed by the European Commission and was created in response to increasing energy consumption in data centers. The goal is to inform and stimulate data center operators to reduce energy consumption in a cost-effective manner without impacting the critical function of data centers.

Jochem Steman, Datacenter.com's CEO said: "Datacenter.com is honored with this award from the European Commission. This award is a welcome proof that we took the right path which we have taken to reduce climate footprint as efficiently as possible. Energy efficiency is an important objective and commitment for Datacenter.com, not just an empty slogan. We use modular components with an adaptive control mode and we constantly monitor and measure the energy efficiency (PUE) of the data center. Improving our data center activities is necessary to create real sustainability and operational excellence."

Opened in 2017, Award-winning data center Datacenter.com AMS, designed for providing colocation for finance, media, cloud, telco and service providers, is the most energy-efficient data center in Amsterdam. The data center location offers 5.000 square meter of white space in Amsterdam South East, one of Europe's most network-dense locations, with a 50 millisecond reach to 80% of Europe. Datacenter.com recently announced expansion of the AMS1 facility.

Datacenter.com maintains energy efficiency leadership in its data centers by implementing uniform methods, intelligent use of electrical power and air cooling in data center facility operations.

About the EU Code of Conduct

This Code of Conduct has been created in response to increasing energy consumption in data centers and the need to reduce the related environmental, economic and energy supply security impacts. The aim is to inform and stimulate data center operators and owners to reduce energy consumption in a cost-effective manner without hampering the mission critical function of data centers. The Code of Conduct aims to achieve this by improving understanding of energy demand within the data center, raising awareness, and recommending energy efficient best practice and targets.

About Datacenter.com

Datacenter.com is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center and colocation offerings should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. With our state-of-the-art data center services, we meet the market's growing need for energy efficient, highly interconnected and modular colocation facilities, in which organizations can flexibly and securely host their critical IT infrastructure while cloud computing needs are addressed. Datacenter.com's customized, reliable and innovative data center solutions are accompanied with the company's best-in-class customer support. Datacenter.com is proudly member of the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA). To learn more about Datacenter.com, visit https://datacenter.com or follow Twitter @datacenter_com or Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datacenter.com