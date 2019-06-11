Specialty Polyamides Market Worth $3.54 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty polyamides market size is estimated to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding automotive fuel efficiency and favorable government regulations regarding the use of polyamides in the automotive, textile, and consumer goods industries are expected to drive the global market over the forecast period. With increasing focus on green technologies and sustainability, the use of specialty polyamide in the automotive industry is likely to increase over the forecast period. Globalization, coupled with an increase in disposable income of consumer, is poised to propel the global automotive market, which is further expected to augment specialty polyamides market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the overall specialty polyamides market in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Increasing demand from various application segments in the region, particularly in China and India , is anticipated to augment the market

The long chain segment was the largest product segment in the market in 2017. It is also estimated to dominate the market through 2025

The electric & electronics segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.7% in terms of value over the forecast period on account of increasing demand for display technologies, home electronics, mobile electronics, smart devices, electrical components, and household products

North America is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing product demand from automotive and electronics industries.

Read 125 page research report with TOC on "Specialty Polyamides Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis, By Product (Long Chain, High Temperature, MXD6/PARA), By Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Retail), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/specialty-polyamides-market

Specialty polyamides find various applications in automotive & transportation, industrial, and electrical & electronics sectors in North America owing to its superior qualities such as high thermal stability, good chemical resistance, low flammability, and enhanced mechanical properties.

The automotive & transportation industry accounted for the highest demand in 2017. Specialty polyamides are being used in diverse applications in automobile manufacturing, including automobile interiors, undercarriages, and under the hood, as replacements for petroleum-based plastics.

Flourishing commercial aviation sector is also contributing towards market growth. Globalization has increased the number of passengers availing aviation services. An increase in the number of travelers has boosted the commercial aviation market, which, in turn, has positively influenced the growth of the specialty polyamides market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global specialty polyamides market on the basis of product, application and region:

Specialty Polyamides Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Long Chain Specialty Polyamide



PA 12





PA 11





PA 6/10





PA 6/12





PA 4/10





PA 10/10





PA 10/12



High Temperature Specialty Polyamide



PA 46





PA 4T





PA 6T/6





PA 6T/66





PA 6T/6I





PA 6T/6I/66





PA 6T/DT





PA 6T/66/DT





PA 9T





PA 10T



MXD6/PARA

Specialty Polyamides Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive & Transportation



Electrical & Electronics



Consumer Goods & Retail



Energy



Industrial Coatings



Others

Specialty Polyamides Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France





Netherlands





Italy





Poland





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Hong Kong





Taiwan





Thailand





South Korea



Middle East and Africa

and

Central & South America

Find more research reports on Advanced Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Advanced Polymer Composites Market - Global advanced polymer composites market is expected to grow owing to rising demand from wind energy and aerospace industries.

Global advanced polymer composites market is expected to grow owing to rising demand from wind energy and aerospace industries. Precious Metals Market - The global precious metals market is estimated to witness a substantial growth in coming years owing to investment paradigm and changing lifestyle of consumers.

The global precious metals market is estimated to witness a substantial growth in coming years owing to investment paradigm and changing lifestyle of consumers. Thermoset Composites Market - Major drivers influencing growth of the thermoset composites market for thermoset composites are performance benefits of reinforced composites over other materials coupled with increasing demand for lightweight materials.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg