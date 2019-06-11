BizClik Media Announces Publication of June Edition of Supply Chain Digital

NORWICH, England, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest edition of Supply Chain Digital.

This month's issue brings us to Toronto, where we attended ProcureCon Canada and rubbed shoulders with business leaders to create some exclusive features and video content. For our cover feature, we spoke to Sheri Spinks, a prominent member of the Global Council for the Advancement of Women in Procurement, about how diversity has become increasingly important in the procurement space.

"I would encourage more women to get into this space, to educate themselves and to be vocal about the value they can add to organisations," says Spinks. "Women really do have a different perspective on things like negotiation and relationship building. Generally, we are more empathetic and tuned in with others, we're good listeners, and we're great at multitasking - these are skills that are highly valued."

Elsewhere, we interviewed Sandeep Arora, VP Global Sourcing and Strategy at SPX Transformer Solutions, about the process of implementing a Sourcing Excellence Framework as part of its digitisation journey.

You also won't want to miss features with World Vision, SEG Automotive, Turkcell, Applus, UnitingCare Queensland and Deloitte in what is another fully-loaded edition! This month's Top 10 looks at the leading SCM Software Companies in the market today.

Would you like to be featured in the next magazine of Supply Chain Digital? Get in touch at sean.galea-pace@bizclikmedia.com.

The latest issue of Supply Chain Digital can be read here

About Supply Chain Digital

Supply Chain Digital is an innovative, forward thinking 'Digital Community' aimed at providing Procurement & Supply Chain professionals with industry leading news, analysis, features and reports about the world's biggest supply chains.

Supply Chain Digital showcases the very latest supply chain and procurement trends by featuring insights from 'Thought Leaders' across the globe who are implementing 'transformations' inside large scale organizations.

As the fastest growing global community of Procurement & Supply Chain professionals - Supply Chain Digital showcases the latest Industry Best Practices, the latest in Procurement & Supply Chain Technology as well as all the leading events, associations and award-winning companies globally.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

Media Contact

Sean Galea-Pace

Editor-in-Chief, Supply Chain Digital

Email: sean.galea-pace@bizclikmedia.com

Phone: Tel: +44-(0)-1603-215-075

Web: https://www.bizclikmedia.com/