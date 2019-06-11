Genestack, a global player in life science R&D informatics, today announced the launch of Omics Data Manager, an enterprise data management solution for cataloguing, curating, indexing, searching and sharing biological data.

The increasing popularity of next generation sequencing has resulted in the accumulation of a vast amount of data in organisations. However, extracting value and knowledge from these data remains a major challenge for life science researchers and R&D managers because of multiple barriers to data discovery and reuse. Often, data are scattered across siloed repositories, each with different locations, schemas, and permission models, preventing organisation-wide comparisons and searching. Incomplete metadata, and missing relationships to the study or samples they originate from further hamper efforts to find relevant data or re-purpose it. The urgency to improve data infrastructure is highlighted by the recent formulation of FAIR principles: data should be Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable.

To address these challenges Genestack has developed Omics Data Manager, a software solution that provides organisations with a centralised multi-omics repository and helps them implement a FAIR data catalogue. Built and tested by industry experts, Omics Data Manager is the result of Genestack's multi-year close collaboration with a top-5 pharmaceutical company.

Omics Data Manager allows users to record samples, studies and linked multi-omics data, with rich metadata and relationships to capture provenance. Data scientists and biologists can search and explore data in its full context in order to make better-informed decisions. Data is imported adhering to customisable metadata templates, with ontology support for consistency. On-the-fly validation adds control to ensure metadata is harmonised. Omics Data Manager indexes data and metadata, allowing users to construct complex queries by interrogating both sample and study attributes (e.g., cell line, tissue, clinical phenotype) and multi-omics data (e.g., gene expression values, variation). A fast, federated, and integrated search engine enables users to query multiple internal and public sources, including studies from repositories such as NCBI GEO and ArrayExpress.

"Aligned with FAIR principles, Omics Data Manager maximises return on investment into data production by making it quicker to discover relevant data, and easier to access, carry-out operations on and re-use such data," said Misha Kapushesky, Genestack's CEO. "By using Omics Data Manager life science researchers and R&D managers can gain insights from data and move through target identification and drug discovery faster."

Omics Data Manager's integration into individual environments, including LIMS and third-party upstream data analysis platforms, is guided by a team of expert bioinformaticians and software developers who are dedicated to understanding enterprise needs.

To learn more about Genestack's Omics Data Manager and sign-up for a 30-day free trial visit genestack.com/products/omics-data-manager.

About Genestack

Genestack brings together bioinformatics and software development expertise to provide off-the-shelf and custom data management solutions for clients in the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, biotechnology and healthcare industries.

Find out more at www.genestack.com.

