Bergman & Beving AB: Nomination Committee's proposal for the Board of Directors of Bergman & Beving

Press release

Nomination Committee's proposal for the Board of Directors of Bergman & Beving

Prior to the Annual General Meeting of Bergman & Beving AB (publ) on August 26, 2019, the Nomination Committee has decided to propose re-election of the board members Henrik Hedelius, Malin Nordesjö and Louise Undén and new election of Fredrik Börjesson, Alexander Wennergren Helm and Jörgen Wigh. Jörgen Wigh is proposed as the Chairman of the Board. Current board members Anders Börjesson and Roger Bergqvist and Chairman of the Board Johan Sjö have declined re-election.

Fredrik Börjesson was born in 1978. Fredrik has a Master of Science in Economics and is currently, among others, the CEO of Tisenhult-gruppen AB and a board member of Lagercrantz Group AB. Fredrik has previous experience from senior positions within the Tisenhult group.

Alexander Wennergren Helm was born in 1974 and has a Master of Science in both Economics and Industrial Engineering and Management. Alexander is currently the President and CEO of Aleris Group AB. Alexander has previous experience as the President and CEO of Hultafors Group AB, the CEO of Ernström Handel och Industri AB, EVP Husqvarna Construction Products, Investment Manager at Bure Equity and various board assignments.

Jörgen Wigh was born in 1965. Jörgen Wigh has a Bachelor of Science in Economics and is currently, among others, the CEO of Lagercrantz Group AB and a board member of Lagercrantz Group. Jörgen Wigh has previous experience as the Vice President of Bergman & Beving, founder of PriceGain, Management Consultant at McKinsey & Co and as an Investment Manager at Spira Invest.

A presentation of the Board's current members can be found on Bergman & Beving's website.

The other proposals of the Nomination Committee's will be presented in conjunction with the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2019.

The Bergman & Beving Nomination Committee for the 2019 Annual General Meeting consists of Anders Börjesson, Tom Hedelius, Caroline Sjösten appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds, Chairman of the Board Johan Sjö and Per Trygg appointed by SEB Fonder.

Stockholm 11 June, 2019

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Peter Schön, CFO and the secretary of the Nomination Committee, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:15 CET on 11 June.





